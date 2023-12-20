Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Ocean

Last-Minute Holiday Gift Idea: Adopt A Shark Through Shark Angels

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Share Angels Adopt a Shark
Share Angels Adopt a Shark

Need a last-minute gift idea for the shark lover in your life? The folks at Shark Angels may have just the thing.

Shark Angels has three “Adopt A Shark” kit options and six different species so there is something for everyone. Name your shark and be listed on their Shark Adoption Wall as an official shark ambassador!

The options are:

  • Original shark adoptions include a 12” – 14” shark plush, a personalized adoption certificate, fact card with color photo, sticker and the recipient is included on the organization’s shark adoption wall.
  • Deluxe shark adoptions include a 22”-24” shark plush, a personalized adoption certificate in a black wood frame, zippered tote bag, fact card with color photo, sticker and the recipient is included on their shark adoption wall.
  • The virtual shark adoption provides an email gift card and the recipient is included on their shark adoption wall.

You can choose between great white, hammerhead, whale shark, mako, tiger or sawshark.

Your gift helps Shark Angels raise awareness of the critical issues facing sharks, educate and mentor the next generation of shark advocates, advocate for legislation, and provide a wealth of resources and information on our website and social media to change the future for sharks.

To adopt a shark or for more information about Shark Angels, go to sharkangels.org/adopt/.

Shark Angels Adopt a Shark options
Shark Angels Adopt a Shark options
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,481FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,000FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US