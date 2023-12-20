Last-Minute Holiday Gift Idea: Adopt A Shark Through Shark Angels

Need a last-minute gift idea for the shark lover in your life? The folks at Shark Angels may have just the thing.

Shark Angels has three “Adopt A Shark” kit options and six different species so there is something for everyone. Name your shark and be listed on their Shark Adoption Wall as an official shark ambassador!

The options are:

Original shark adoptions include a 12” – 14” shark plush, a personalized adoption certificate, fact card with color photo, sticker and the recipient is included on the organization’s shark adoption wall.

Deluxe shark adoptions include a 22”-24” shark plush, a personalized adoption certificate in a black wood frame, zippered tote bag, fact card with color photo, sticker and the recipient is included on their shark adoption wall.

The virtual shark adoption provides an email gift card and the recipient is included on their shark adoption wall.

You can choose between great white, hammerhead, whale shark, mako, tiger or sawshark.

Your gift helps Shark Angels raise awareness of the critical issues facing sharks, educate and mentor the next generation of shark advocates, advocate for legislation, and provide a wealth of resources and information on our website and social media to change the future for sharks.

To adopt a shark or for more information about Shark Angels, go to sharkangels.org/adopt/.