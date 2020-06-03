Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Learn More About Nitrox With RAID’s Virtual Analyzer App

John Liang
By John Liang

Just because you’re homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown doesn’t mean you can’t learn more about how to use a Nitrox Analyzer.

To that end, the folks at RAID recently unveiled their new Nitrox Analyzer App.

The move is in a response to instructors needing to teach remotely, and considering Nitrox is one of the most popular diver specialties plus the issues with certifying a diver at that level, most Nitrox students don’t own or have easy access to a Nitrox analyzer.

What the app is designed to do is show divers who have enrolled in a Nitrox Specialty the basic functions of an oxygen analyzer: turn-on, calibrate, manage flow, note the result in a Nitrox fill log, and apply the results to the dive plan. The Virtual Analyzer helps take the mystery out of preparing for a Nitrox dive.

During a REMOTe-Training session with their instructor, divers get to see the real thing being demonstrated. When they do eventually get back out in the water to do a Nitrox dive, they’ll use a real analyzer, but at that point, they’re already comfortable with its functions.

To download the app to your mobile device, go to either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

