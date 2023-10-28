Saturday, October 28, 2023
Midwest Underwater Explorers Host Guy Shockey Wreck Event

Shipwreck Ironton on the bottom of Lake Huron (Image credit: NOAA/ Undersea Vehicles Program UNCW)
The Midwest Underwater Explorers are hosting a presentation by renowned wreck explorer Guy Shockey.

The event focuses on the wrecks of the Pacific Northwest, and participants can learn about the different ways they can help and contribute to our understanding of marine history. The event is set to take place on November 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT, via Zoom.

A former military officer who has been diving for over 40 years, Shockey has been involved with Global Underwater Explorers for the last 14 years. Currently, he is a full-time Instructor Evaluator for GUE and spends most of his time teaching open-circuit and closed-circuit rebreather diving around the world and exploring Pacific Northwest wrecks.

He is also the founder of Vancouver Island’s Thermocline Diving, which operates the MV Thermocline, designed to explore the coastal waters of Vancouver Island.

You can find out more and register for the event here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

