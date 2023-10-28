Midwest Underwater Explorers Host Guy Shockey Wreck Event

The Midwest Underwater Explorers are hosting a presentation by renowned wreck explorer Guy Shockey.

The event focuses on the wrecks of the Pacific Northwest, and participants can learn about the different ways they can help and contribute to our understanding of marine history. The event is set to take place on November 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT, via Zoom.

A former military officer who has been diving for over 40 years, Shockey has been involved with Global Underwater Explorers for the last 14 years. Currently, he is a full-time Instructor Evaluator for GUE and spends most of his time teaching open-circuit and closed-circuit rebreather diving around the world and exploring Pacific Northwest wrecks.

He is also the founder of Vancouver Island’s Thermocline Diving, which operates the MV Thermocline, designed to explore the coastal waters of Vancouver Island.

You can find out more and register for the event here.