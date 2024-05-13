Monday, May 13, 2024
Military Divers Memorial To Be Deployed

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Warrior Memorial Reef
Warrior Memorial Reef

A memorial and artificial reef dedicated to military divers will be deployed in the waters off Panama City, Florida.

The work is a collaboration between Man in the Sea and the Warrior Memorial Reefs Foundation. The memorial will serve as a reminder of the sacrifice of these men and women. Also, it will serve as a future burial site for military divers. The idea behind the memorial is from Steve Mulholland, the director of Man in the Sea.

The memorial structure is made of steel, concrete, other alloys and brass. It stands approximately 5ft/1.5m tall and weighs an impressive 1,300 pounds/680 kilos. The top of the memorial features a Mark V diver helmet, while the base of the structure has a plaque with the following inscription:

“Dedicated to the brave military divers that have served this great country.”

Commenting on the memorial Warrior Memorial Reefs Foundation Founder and President Joe Theodorou stated:

“Steve reached out to Warriors Memorial Reefs Foundation to assist with the logistics of executing the deployment of the Military Divers Memorial. We were very honored to support this great opportunity for the Military Diving Community, to continue to honor these great warriors. However, permitting for deployment of artificial reefs can be challenging, but with the assistance of Chantille Weber, Bay County’s Coastal Resource Coordinator, she simplified the process and was able to meet our tight timeframe opportunity. So, we really would like to thank her for that.”

You can find out more information about Warrior Memorial Reefs here.

Sourcewww.warriormemorialreefs.org
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

