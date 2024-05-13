Military Divers Memorial To Be Deployed

A memorial and artificial reef dedicated to military divers will be deployed in the waters off Panama City, Florida.

The work is a collaboration between Man in the Sea and the Warrior Memorial Reefs Foundation. The memorial will serve as a reminder of the sacrifice of these men and women. Also, it will serve as a future burial site for military divers. The idea behind the memorial is from Steve Mulholland, the director of Man in the Sea.

The memorial structure is made of steel, concrete, other alloys and brass. It stands approximately 5ft/1.5m tall and weighs an impressive 1,300 pounds/680 kilos. The top of the memorial features a Mark V diver helmet, while the base of the structure has a plaque with the following inscription:

“Dedicated to the brave military divers that have served this great country.”

Commenting on the memorial Warrior Memorial Reefs Foundation Founder and President Joe Theodorou stated:

“Steve reached out to Warriors Memorial Reefs Foundation to assist with the logistics of executing the deployment of the Military Divers Memorial. We were very honored to support this great opportunity for the Military Diving Community, to continue to honor these great warriors. However, permitting for deployment of artificial reefs can be challenging, but with the assistance of Chantille Weber, Bay County’s Coastal Resource Coordinator, she simplified the process and was able to meet our tight timeframe opportunity. So, we really would like to thank her for that.”

You can find out more information about Warrior Memorial Reefs here.