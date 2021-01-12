Mini-documentary ‘Call Of The Coastal Wolves’ Is Now Available For Viewing

A new mini-documentary titled “Call Of The Coastal Wolves” follows one wolf pack’s survival on Canada’s wild west coast.

Over the course of a two-week expedition this past summer, nature and wildlife cinematographer Maxwel Hohn recorded a unique video of a wolf pack foraging and feeding on the shores of Vancouver Island’s west coast.

Hohn is previously known for his mini-documentary “Tadpoles: The Big Little Migration,” released earlier this year and now recipient of over a dozen international film festival awards.

Hohn was joined on the expedition by the film’s contributing videographer and wildlife photographer Steve Woods. The two of them spent fifteen hours per day (for two weeks!) crammed in a small tent-like photography “blind,” shielded from all types of local weather, and the immediate attention of the wildlife. They managed to capture some incredible video of one of BC’s most elusive animals – the coastal wolf.

Joining them on their expedition, and in the video, are Paul Nicklen of SeaLegacy, and Tom McPherson of Seaforth Expeditions.

Though “Call Of The Coastal Wolves” carries with it a powerful message about understanding this unique species, it is a film that aims to create awe and wonder above all else.

Explains Hohn:

“We want people to see these beautiful animals in their wild and natural BC habitat. We want the viewer to become passionate about them, and to learn more about their ecosystem and threats. If, as filmmakers, we can get people to see how vulnerable they are, we can hopefully work together towards better conservation and protection.”

Paul Nicklen of SeaLegacy comments in the video:

“Are they the big bad wolf? No. They are incredibly beautiful, spiritual, charismatic, caring gentle animals. People have to understand how fragile these wolves are, how fragile their ecosystems are. It’s like discovering a unique tribe that has never been discovered before.”

Steve Woods witnessed and captured a video of a special moment seen in the film:

“Early in the morning we saw one female, coming out and digging into a huge lump of kelp with all the steam coming off. Then she rolls around in it like she’s taking a warm bath! It’s a wonderful thing to watch.”

Check out the video below.