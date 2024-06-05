Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Ocean

Mission Blue Adds Florida Keys and Ten Thousand Islands As Latest ‘Hope Spot’

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Florida Keys and Ten Thousand Islands Joins Hope Spot Network (Photo credit: Stephen Frink via Mission Blue)
Florida Keys and Ten Thousand Islands Joins Hope Spot Network (Photo credit: Stephen Frink via Mission Blue)

Marine conservation non-profit Mission Blue has named the Florida Keys and Ten Thousand Islands, which includes Biscayne Bay, the organization’s latest “Hope Spot” in recognition of the area’s ecological and economic importance.

The area contains the Florida Coral Reef along with seagrass and mangrove habitats and is also the home to Aquarius Reef Base.

Mission Blue Founder Dr. Sylvia Earle said:

“This new Hope Spot comes right into contact with the Florida Gulf Coast and Coastal South Florida Hope Spots, greatly expanding this area with Champions, communities, and organizations, and especially, Florida International University, home base for the Aquarius Underwater Laboratory. There are few places in the world that have so many scientists doing their special thing in one place over such a long period of time. This Hope Spot combines the mangroves, seagrass meadows, coral reefs and the deep waters beyond all together, making this an amazing place highly regarded by people all over the world.”

For more info about this latest Hope Spot, go to missionblue.org or check out the video below.

Dr. Sylvia Earle Announces the Florida Keys and Ten Thousand Islands Hope Spot

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,424FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US