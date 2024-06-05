Mission Blue Adds Florida Keys and Ten Thousand Islands As Latest ‘Hope Spot’

Marine conservation non-profit Mission Blue has named the Florida Keys and Ten Thousand Islands, which includes Biscayne Bay, the organization’s latest “Hope Spot” in recognition of the area’s ecological and economic importance.

The area contains the Florida Coral Reef along with seagrass and mangrove habitats and is also the home to Aquarius Reef Base.

Mission Blue Founder Dr. Sylvia Earle said:

“This new Hope Spot comes right into contact with the Florida Gulf Coast and Coastal South Florida Hope Spots, greatly expanding this area with Champions, communities, and organizations, and especially, Florida International University, home base for the Aquarius Underwater Laboratory. There are few places in the world that have so many scientists doing their special thing in one place over such a long period of time. This Hope Spot combines the mangroves, seagrass meadows, coral reefs and the deep waters beyond all together, making this an amazing place highly regarded by people all over the world.”

For more info about this latest Hope Spot, go to missionblue.org or check out the video below.