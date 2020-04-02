The Women Divers Hall of Fame (WDHOF) has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarships.

Each grant is designed to provide educational and financial support. There is no age restriction to receive an award, however, the grants are mainly aimed at people who are passionate about diving and the marine environment, and who may be preparing for a career that involves diving.

This year 63 individuals will receive a share of the US$79,000 (~72,192 Euros). The awards will take place at the Beneath the Sea show in Secaucus, New Jersey. While the show was originally scheduled for this spring, it has been postponed to October 2020.

