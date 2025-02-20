Nauticam Releases NA-Z50II Housing For Nikon Z 50 II Camera

Nauticam has released the NA-Z50II underwater housing for Nikon’s Z50 II camera.

According to Nauticam:

“The Z50 II is Nikon’s follow up to its inaugural DX (ASP-C) sensor mirrorless camera that shares the new Z Lens Mount with their full-frame Z cameras. The Z50 II features several notable improvements over its predecessor especially in the video-capture and auto-focus categories.”

As for the housing:

“The Nauticam NA-Z50II is designed to work exclusively with the versatile Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm lens featuring a fixed flat port that is compatible with our powerful WWL-C wide-angle wet optic and CMC-1 macro optic via the pre-installed bayonet-mount system. The NA-Z50II’s form-fitting style and intuitive control placement make the system ideal for the traveling photographer that demands a reliable and portable underwater imaging platform.”

The camera’s compact nature was translated directly into the design of the housing, according to Nauticam:

“Compared to the NA-Z50 housing for the original Nikon Z50, the NA-Z50II is built around a clamshell closure that allows for a drop-in installation of the camera with no tray necessary.”

Additionally:

“The NA-Z50II features intuitively placed and easy to reach controls for critical functions, making the integrated and stabilized ergonomic handles Mission Control for your underwater imaging. Textured knobs for the main and sub command dials are within easy reach of the right handle alongside dedicated video REC and AF-ON buttons.”

The housing also features a switch that allows the Nikon Z50 II’s pop-up flash to be raised or lowered for quickly tabbing between artificial and ambient light shooting.

The box includes:

NA-Z50II Housing with handles and fixed Flat port;

Bayonet mount Cap;

2x Plugs for Optical fiber cable mount;

Panasonic CR-2032 Battery (pre-installed for moisture alarm);

Spare main O-ring, O-ring remover and lubricant;

Set of Allen Keys;

Padded housing bag and shoulder strap

The NA-Z50II housing retails for US$2,513/~€2,411. For more info, go to nauticam.com.