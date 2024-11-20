Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Nemo’z Diving in Moorea Launches Freediving Center – Bluenery Academy

Nola Schoder
By Nola Schoder

-

Nemo'z Diving in Moorea Launches Bluenery Academy-Affiliated Freediving Center
Nemo’z Diving in Moorea Launches Bluenery Academy-Affiliated Freediving Center

Nemo’z Diving, a renowned dive operator in Moorea, French Polynesia for over 26 years, has taken a new step with the introduction of a dedicated freediving center within their dive shop.

Officially launched on November 3, 2024, the center is a first of its kind in Moorea, offering freediving opportunities every day.

This exciting new venture is a partnership with Bluenery Academy, founded by world champion freediver Guillaume Néry. The academy brings top-tier freediving courses to Nemo’z, supported by their brand partner, Cressi, a leader in freediving gear.

Introductory courses are priced at US$180/~€171, with a maximum student-to-instructor ratio of 3:1, ensuring personalized attention. Additional courses cost $150/~€142, while private coaching or specialized exploration dives offer opportunities to encounter Moorea’s spectacular marine life — including turtles, eagle rays, dolphins, lemon sharks and even whales.

For more information about freediving, scuba diving, or whale-watching trips, visit nemozdiving.com.

Nola Schoder
Nola Schoderhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Nola is a journalist, visual storyteller and award-winning underwater photographer specializing in marine life, conservation and dive travel. A dive pro for 10+ years and an avid freediver, she started diving in San Diego, CA, and traversed the globe until landing in Miami. She holds a master's in Marine Conservation and works extensively documenting research, mostly with sharks and rays, and even has an individual manta ray named after her. Above water, she is generally on a gastronomic adventure or hiking for a view of our blue planet.

