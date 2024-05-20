New Book About The Dave Shaw Tragedy Now Available

A book about the fateful dive that took the life of Dave Shaw in 2005 is available.

“Raising the Dead” by Philip Finch looks into the sport of cave diving and the risks these brave men and women undertake.

The book was written with the full cooperation of the surviving families and looks at the events of January 8, 2005, when Shaw attempted to retrieve a body from the depths of Bushman’s Hole in the Kalahari Desert. Sadly the attempt at nearly 275m/900ft led the death of Shaw and a serious injury to his friend and support diver Don Shirley.

You can find the book on Amazon here, or check out a documentary about the dive below.