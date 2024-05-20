Monday, May 20, 2024
New Book About The Dave Shaw Tragedy Now Available

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

A book about the fateful dive that took the life of Dave Shaw in 2005 is available.

Raising the Dead” by Philip Finch looks into the sport of cave diving and the risks these brave men and women undertake.

The book was written with the full cooperation of the surviving families and looks at the events of January 8, 2005, when Shaw attempted to retrieve a body from the depths of Bushman’s Hole in the Kalahari Desert. Sadly the attempt at nearly 275m/900ft led the death of Shaw and a serious injury to his friend and support diver Don Shirley.

You can find the book on Amazon here, or check out a documentary about the dive below.

Dave Not Coming Back - underwater documentary
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

