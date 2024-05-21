New Coloring Book of Scuba Diving and Snorkeling Animals Now Available

If you’re into coloring books — or know someone who is — there’s a new one out that features a variety of animals in snorkeling gear.

The book showcases drawings of animals like a scuba diving llama and a snorkeling lion, all ready for the creative person who needs an artistic outlet.

According to the description:

“Not only is coloring a fun and relaxing activity, but this book also provides an opportunity to explore the ocean in a unique and exciting way. You will be captivated by the creative illustrations, making it the perfect gift for all.”

The paperback book retails for US$11.99/~€11.04 and is available on Amazon.