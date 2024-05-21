Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Coloring Book of Scuba Diving and Snorkeling Animals Now Available

John Liang
By John Liang

-

If you’re into coloring books — or know someone who is — there’s a new one out that features a variety of animals in snorkeling gear.

The book showcases drawings of animals like a scuba diving llama and a snorkeling lion, all ready for the creative person who needs an artistic outlet.

According to the description:

“Not only is coloring a fun and relaxing activity, but this book also provides an opportunity to explore the ocean in a unique and exciting way. You will be captivated by the creative illustrations, making it the perfect gift for all.”

The paperback book retails for US$11.99/~€11.04 and is available on Amazon.

Sourcescubanews.com
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

