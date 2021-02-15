Monday, February 15, 2021
Scuba Diving

New Cousteau Movie Available to Stream

By Sam Helmy

My Father, the Captain: Jacques-Yves Cousteau
A new film about the legacy of the legendary Jacques Cousteau is available to stream on pay-per-view.

The one-hour film is titled “My Father, The Captain: Jacques-Yves Cousteau” and is available from the Ocean Futures Society Virtual Film Festival.

The film presents never-before-seen footage shot by the captain during the 40s and 50s, which documents man’s initial steps to exploring the underwater realm.

The movie is available to stream for a limited period and costs US$10/~£7.3/~€8.3  to watch. Once you have paid, you have 24 hours to finish watching the movie.

You can find out more and watch the movie here, or check out the trailer below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

