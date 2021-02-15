New Cousteau Movie Available to Stream

A new film about the legacy of the legendary Jacques Cousteau is available to stream on pay-per-view.

The one-hour film is titled “My Father, The Captain: Jacques-Yves Cousteau” and is available from the Ocean Futures Society Virtual Film Festival.

The film presents never-before-seen footage shot by the captain during the 40s and 50s, which documents man’s initial steps to exploring the underwater realm.

The movie is available to stream for a limited period and costs US$10/~£7.3/~€8.3 to watch. Once you have paid, you have 24 hours to finish watching the movie.

You can find out more and watch the movie here, or check out the trailer below.