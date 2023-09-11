Monday, September 11, 2023
New Film ‘Coextinction’ Highlights the Plight of Southern Orcas

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Orca
Diving with Orcas is an amazing experience and you may get to have it around Caño Island

A new film, “Coextinction,” brings you deep into the effort to save the last 73 Southern Resident orcas in the Pacific Northwest.

The sad film follows the journey of scientists and indigenous leaders to save the killer whales, and an orca mother who carries her dead calf for 17 days.

The film also highlights how the web of life is interconnected, that we are all linked in one way or another, ultimately leading to the conclusion that no species dies out on its own, which gave the film its name.

Sadly, due to various conditions such as pollution, prey habitat loss and conflict with humans, orcas are under more pressure than ever before. Sadly, since there may be two or more species of orcas, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature classifies the orca’s conservation status as “data deficient,” meaning it cannot benefit from a wide range of international protections.

However, Southern resident orcas that live in British Columbia and Washington State waters have been placed on the US endangered list in 2005.

You can find out more here, or check out the “Coextinction” trailer below.

COEXTINCTION | Official Trailer 2022

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

