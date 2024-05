A new freediving film will premiere in Canada at Hot Docs.

The film, “7 Beats Per Minute,” is the work of Vancouver-based director Yuqi Kang. The film charts the journey of freediving champion Jessea Lu as she returns to the site of her near-death experience.

The movie features some stunning imagery and truly raw interviews that explore the psychology and pressure elite athletes face, especially in the face of impending disaster.

You can check out an interview with the director Yuqi Kang below.