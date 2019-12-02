If you’re into competitive freediving — particularly the Constant Weight No Fins discipline, you may want to check out the new Octopus CNF Lanyard and belt.

Hydrodynamic and ergonomic, the belt is built to always stay on your hips, no matter what. Easy to use, it drastically reduces drag.

The folks at Octopus set up a crowdfunding page for it, and as of this writing it’s 146 percent funded. The developers are planning on shipping the lanyard in March 2020.

For more info, go to the Indiegogo campaign here or watch the video below.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)