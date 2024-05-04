New Technology Reduces The Cost Of 3D Photogrammetry

New technological advancements have contributed to significant reductions in the cost of 3D photogrammetry.

Mantis Sub, as a leader in the field, has recently been able to construct a 3D model of a cave using video from a single dive. Previously, constructing a 3D model required hours of work, including many images and videos, including photos taken by high-end camera gear.

Mantis Sub used off-the-shelf gear to construct its model, costing a total of under US$5,000/~€4,643, including the following:

Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition camera.

Mantis RS360 housing,

Three Sola Video Pro 3800 video lights.

Metashape Standard Edition software.

Commenting on the new achievement, Mantis Sub founder Axel Busch stated:

“This is a real break-through for 3D modelling of the underwater world. What previously required many hours or days and expensive equipment, can now be done in minutes with a simple camera set-up.”

You can find out more information here.