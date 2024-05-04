Saturday, May 4, 2024
New Technology Reduces The Cost Of 3D Photogrammetry

By Sam Helmy

Image courtesy Mantis Sub
New technological advancements have contributed to significant reductions in the cost of 3D photogrammetry.

Mantis Sub, as a leader in the field, has recently been able to construct a 3D model of a cave using video from a single dive. Previously, constructing a 3D model required hours of work, including many images and videos, including photos taken by high-end camera gear.

Mantis Sub used off-the-shelf gear to construct its model, costing a total of under US$5,000/~€4,643, including the following:

  • Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition camera.
  • Mantis RS360 housing,
  • Three Sola Video Pro 3800 video lights.
  • Metashape Standard Edition software.

Commenting on the new achievement, Mantis Sub founder Axel Busch stated:

“This is a real break-through for 3D modelling of the underwater world. What previously required many hours or days and expensive equipment, can now be done in minutes with a simple camera set-up.”

You can find out more information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

