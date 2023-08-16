Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Ocean

NOAA Seeks Public Input On Ocean Data It Should Use For Aquaculture, Offshore Wind Energy Development

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Hand holding a GPS navigator with marine map, over the water of the Caribbean sea (Adobe Stock)
Hand holding a GPS navigator with marine map, over the water of the Caribbean sea (Adobe Stock)

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking the public for input on the data it should be using to develop aquaculture and offshore wind projects in the Caribbean region.

The input NOAA gets “will be used to inform potential coastal and ocean development activities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), such as development of renewable energy facilities, aquaculture and other blue economy sectors,” according to a recent notice.

Specifically, NOAA is seeking information on:

(1) Specific datasets related to ocean sectors, natural resources, and/or human activities you recommend NOAA use in marine spatial studies.
(2) Major concerns you have related to use of any specific datasets that may be used in marine spatial studies.
(3) Major concerns you have related to the impacts of new marine industries on ecological systems in Puerto Rico and/or the USVI.
(4) Major concerns you have related to the impact of new marine industries on other ocean industries in Puerto Rico and/or the USVI.
(5) Major concerns you have related to gaps in scientific knowledge or data that could impact marine spatial study efforts.
(6) Specific data or information you recommend NOAA or other partners collect, if it is not currently available or has not been previously collected.
(7) Ways in which NOAA can better engage and collaborate with the public and Territorial communities to promote economic, social, and ecological resilience as well as protect trust resources.

To get that input, NOAA will be holding two public meetings in St. Croix, USVI on August 28-29 and in San Juan, Puerto Rico on August 31-September 1, according to the notice.

Written comments can also be submitted by September 30, 2023.

For information on how to register for the public meetings or submit written comments, check out the notice here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
97,699FollowersFollow
2,714FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,845FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US