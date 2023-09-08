Friday, September 8, 2023
Nominations Are Open For the Women Divers Hall Of Fame

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Women Divers Hall of Fame
Women Divers Hall of Fame

Nominations are now open for next year’s inductees to the Women Divers Hall of Fame.

The Hall honors the achievements of female divers from around the world and their contributions to the various fields of diving, including diving safety, education, exploration, medicine, freediving, sports, science and many more.

To qualify, a woman diver must meet the following criteria:

  • Be an actual underwater diver.
  • Has made what is considered a considerable contribution.

The deadline for nominations is October 1st, 2023.

You can find the full nomination criteria here and more info and nominate someone here.

Source
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

