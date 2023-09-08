Nominations Are Open For the Women Divers Hall Of Fame

Nominations are now open for next year’s inductees to the Women Divers Hall of Fame.

The Hall honors the achievements of female divers from around the world and their contributions to the various fields of diving, including diving safety, education, exploration, medicine, freediving, sports, science and many more.

To qualify, a woman diver must meet the following criteria:

Be an actual underwater diver.

Has made what is considered a considerable contribution.

The deadline for nominations is October 1st, 2023.

You can find the full nomination criteria here and more info and nominate someone here.