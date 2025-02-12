Ocean Advocates Decry US Executive Order Ending The Purchase And Use Of Paper Straws

Environmental advocates are criticizing a White House executive order issued this week that would end the use of paper straws by the US government.

The executive order states:

“An irrational campaign against plastic straws has resulted in major cities, States, and businesses banning the use or automatic inclusion of plastic straws with beverages. Plastic straws are often replaced by paper straws, which are nonfunctional, use chemicals that may carry risks to human health, are more expensive to produce than plastic straws, and often force users to use multiple straws. Additionally, paper straws sometimes come individually wrapped in plastic, undermining the environmental argument for their use.

“It is therefore the policy of the United States to end the use of paper straws.”

The move has been met with criticism from ocean advocates.

Oceana US Plastics Campaign Director Christy Leavitt said:

“President Trump is headed in the wrong direction on single-use plastics. The President’s executive order on plastics spells trouble for our oceans, health and communities. Plastic is everywhere. It’s choking our oceans, sitting at the deepest point of the seafloor, and raining in our national parks. Plastic is in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and even inside our bodies. US beaches and waters overflowing with plastics is also bad for businesses and coastal economies that rely on tourism.

“Instead of doing what is necessary to protect Americans from harmful plastic pollution, President Trump is announcing executive orders that are more about messaging than finding solutions.

“President Trump should be making the US a global leader in addressing the plastics crisis at the source by reducing the production and use of single-use plastics and moving to reuse and refill systems.”