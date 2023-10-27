Ocean Education International Creates Online Dive Leader Course

Ocean Education International has created an online course aimed at adding value to traditional scuba diving instructor courses.

The Sustainable Dive Leader course adds a significant amount of knowledge about the impact the dive industry and marine tourism have on the environment and the professionals’ role in ensuring the result is as positive as possible.

The course consists of five chapters:

Chapter 1: A Scuba Industry Perspective

A Scuba Industry Perspective Chapter 2: The Impacts of Tourism

The Impacts of Tourism Chapter 3: Making Tourism Sustainable.

Making Tourism Sustainable. Chapter 4: Understanding your customers.

Understanding your customers. Chapter 5: Turning Knowledge Into Practice.

The new course is set to go live on November 10th, 2023, on the Ocean First Institute website.

Commenting on the new course, Ocean Education Founder and President Dr. Alex Brylske stated:

“For our industry to grow, how we train dive professionals must evolve beyond its current state. Instructor certification should not be a terminal experience but only the first phase of becoming a well-rounded professional. And I believe the Sustainable Diver Leader program can be a major step in that direction.”