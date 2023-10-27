Friday, October 27, 2023
Ocean Education International Creates Online Dive Leader Course

By Sam Helmy

A successful diving instructor is a hard worker

Ocean Education International has created an online course aimed at adding value to traditional scuba diving instructor courses.

The Sustainable Dive Leader course adds a significant amount of knowledge about the impact the dive industry and marine tourism have on the environment and the professionals’ role in ensuring the result is as positive as possible.

The course consists of five chapters:

  • Chapter 1: A Scuba Industry Perspective
  • Chapter 2: The Impacts of Tourism
  • Chapter 3: Making Tourism Sustainable.
  • Chapter 4: Understanding your customers.
  • Chapter 5: Turning Knowledge Into Practice.

The new course is set to go live on November 10th, 2023, on the Ocean First Institute website.

Commenting on the new course, Ocean Education Founder and President Dr. Alex Brylske stated:

“For our industry to grow, how we train dive professionals must evolve beyond its current state. Instructor certification should not be a terminal experience but only the first phase of becoming a well-rounded professional. And I believe the Sustainable Diver Leader program can be a major step in that direction.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

