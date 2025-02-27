PADI Announces Collaboration With GROUNDTRUTH To Develop Diving Drybags

PADI and GROUNDTRUTH this week announced a collaboration to develop a range of scuba diving drybags.

With the input of PADI divers, these made-for-purpose, eco-friendly bags have been tailored to the needs of every scuba diver. The 100% recycled bag range’s material is made from plastic waste including ghost fishing nets, post-consumer Nylon and plastic bottles.

The UNDA (Latin for “wave“) range of drybags is used alongside GROUNDTRUTH’S own patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastic and captured CO2 emissions.

GROUNDTRUTH co-founder & CEO Georgia Scott said:

“We are incredibly excited to partner with PADI on this project which will be launched via PADI’s global diving network and via our own channels. Ghost fishing nets account for over 50% of all plastic waste in our oceans, causing irreversible damage to global marine ecosystems. By combining our expertise in innovative design with PADI’s dedication to ocean conservation, we aim to make a significant positive impact through the repurposing of these harmful plastics. GROUNDTRUTH was created with the value that all consumer products should contribute to a safer planet.”

While PADI Worldwide Vice President of Growth and Marketing Lisa Nicklin added:

“We are proud to collaborate with GROUNDTRUTH, as this partnership exemplifies our shared mission to mobilize the global community of torchbearers who actively explore and protect our ocean. Together, we’ve revolutionized the way that divers can carry around their essentials while elevating their commitment to protecting the place they love. It’s truly a product line designed by divers, for divers.”

The UNDA bags are available in three sizes:

1-liter Cross Body Sling (US$95/~€91)

10-liter Cross Body Dry Bag ($99/~€94)

25-liter Roll Top Dry Backpack ($375/~€358)

For more info about the collaboration, go to groundtruth.global.