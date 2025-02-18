PADI Announces ‘Her Deepness’ Dr. Sylvia Earle as First Emeritus AmbassaDiver

PADI has announced the first AmbassaDiver for 2025: legendary scuba diver, marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle.

PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth said:

“Dr. Earle embodies everything PADI stands for and we celebrate her continued commitment to inspiring future generations of divers and conservationists. For decades, she has continued to break through the glass ceiling and show what is possible when it comes to both seeking adventure and saving the ocean. It’s a privilege to amplify her legacy as a scuba diver and ocean advocate.”

Since 2015, the PADI AmbassaDiver program has aimed to amplify the personal stories of exemplary scuba divers who are part of a global team committed to encouraging their communities to experience, explore, and protect the underwater world.

According to Earle:

“I am honored to be asked to serve as the first PADI Emeritus AmbassaDiver. I look forward to being a champion for PADI and using this honor to inspire respect, love and care for the ocean while providing effective guidance on safety for those who seek adventure underwater.”

Earle’s key accomplishments for the ocean include:

One of the first scientists to use scuba to document marine life firsthand;

The first female chief scientist of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA);

Recording the deepest walk on the ocean floor leading the first all-female team of aquanauts for the Tektite II project in 1970;

Founding Deep Ocean Exploration and Research in 1992 to develop human-occupied submersibles and other subsea technologies;

Leading the five-year Sustainable Seas Expeditions with National in National Marine Sanctuaries;

Founding Mission Blue in 2009 to establish more MPAs and “Hope Spots”;

Being awarded TIME Magazine’s first Hero for the Planet in 1998, the 2009 TED Prize, the United Nations Champion for the Earth in 2014, and the Ken Burns Prize in 2024;

Authoring over 200+ publications, lecturing in 80+ countries, leading 100+ marine expeditions and spending nearly 10,000 hours underwater; and

Co-Hosts the Dive in With Liz and Sylvia program sponsored by the Ocean Elders

Valette Wirth added:

“Dr. Earle’s PADI Emeritus AmbassaDiver distinction is more than a title—it will become a powerful movement that engages the global diving community, honors her legacy, and inspires others to rally behind our shared vision to explore and protect the ocean.”

Twelve additional PADI AmbassaDivers are anticipated to join Earle as the program’s 2025 inductees later this month.

You can learn more about the PADI AmbassaDiver team at padi.com/ambassadiver.

(Featured Image credits: Michael Aw and Kip Evans)