PADI Announces Plans For 2020 Women’s Dive Day

PADI has announced a series of worldwide events to take place on the sixth annual Women’s Dive Day.

The events will take place on July 18th, 2020, and will span the entire planet with nearly 4,000 events planned across the globe. Events will be both online, virtual, and real when possible depending on location.

According to PADI Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Valette-Wirth:

“Events may look a bit different this year but that won’t stop us from celebrating our wonderful dive community, and strengthening our connection to each other and with the ocean. The inclusive nature and diversity of diving is something we celebrate and honor. It is embedded in the ethos of our organization. The importance of making the oceans accessible to all and the vital role people of every gender and background play in restoring balance between humanity and nature should not be undervalued. We are actively seeking to do more to increase this diversity in our community, on PADI Women’s Dive Day and every day moving forward.”

Divers from across the world, regardless of their gender, are encouraged to get involved celebrating women in diving.

You can follow the events around the world on Facebook and Instagram, find out more about the PADI Women’s Dive Day here or check out a video below.