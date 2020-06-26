Friday, June 26, 2020
Scuba Diving

PADI Announces Plans For 2020 Women’s Dive Day

PADI Announces Plans For 2020 Women’s Dive Day 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Next PADI Women’s Dive Day To Take Place July 15, 2017
Next PADI Women’s Dive Day To Take Place July 15, 2017

PADI has announced a series of worldwide events to take place on the sixth annual Women’s Dive Day.

The events will take place on July 18th, 2020, and will span the entire planet with nearly 4,000 events planned across the globe. Events will be both online, virtual, and real when possible depending on location.

According to PADI Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Valette-Wirth:

“Events may look a bit different this year but that won’t stop us from celebrating our wonderful dive community, and strengthening our connection to each other and with the ocean. The inclusive nature and diversity of diving is something we celebrate and honor. It is embedded in the ethos of our organization. The importance of making the oceans accessible to all and the vital role people of every gender and background play in restoring balance between humanity and nature should not be undervalued. We are actively seeking to do more to increase this diversity in our community, on PADI Women’s Dive Day and every day moving forward.”

Divers from across the world, regardless of their gender, are encouraged to get involved celebrating women in diving.

You can follow the events around the world on Facebook and Instagram, find out more about the PADI Women’s Dive Day here or check out a video below.

SourceDiveNewsWire
PADI Announces Plans For 2020 Women’s Dive Day 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,628FansLike
65,401FollowersFollow
2,321FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,365FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US