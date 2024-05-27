Monday, May 27, 2024
PADI AWARE Passed More Than Half A Million Dollars In Grants

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

PADI AWARE Week 2020
PADI AWARE Week 2020

The PADI AWARE Foundation has announced that it has surpassed US$575,000 (~€528,805) in grants with its 2024 Mission Hub Community Grant Program.

Since the program’s inception, 73 grantees have received support to help conservation around the world. First-time grantees in the 2024 program cycle include:

  • Sea Communities (Indonesia) for Coral Restoration.
  • Rwenzori Scuba Divers and Salvage Limited (East Africa) for Eliminating Marine Debris.
  • Mike’s Dauin Beach Resort (Philippines) for Marine Species Protection.
  • Blue Corner Dive Penida (Indonesia) for Coral Restoration.
  • Big Bubble Dive Resort (Thailand) for Coral Restoration.

Commenting on the grants and the program’s success, PADI Aware Foundation Global Director Danna Moore stated:

“We are thrilled to continue our grant program that directly supports community-based ocean conservation projects.These PADI Dive Centers and NGOs are driving meaningful local action from the heart and often with little or no funding support, and these grants allow them to be true superheroes for our shared blue planet.”

Source
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor.

