Monday, September 9, 2024
Ocean

PADI AWARE Week 2024 Aims To Tackle Plastic Pollution

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

PADI AWARE Foundation
PADI AWARE Foundation

PADI and the PADI AWARE Foundation have issued a call to action for the seventh annual AWARE Week.

This year’s event will take place September 14-22, 2024. The goal of this year’s event is to rid the ocean from as much plastic as possible.

Members are encouraged to take part in and organize events that will influence the Global Plastics Treaty which is currently being negotiated. PADI aims to have its Dive Against Debris Program incorporated into the treaty.

Members are encourage to incorporate one of the following events into their AWARE Week this year:

  • Teach the Dive Against Debris Specialty Course
  • Make Every Dive a Survey Dive
  • Host Dive Against Debris Events
  • Support the Petition for a Strong Global Plastics Treaty

According to Danna Moore, Director of PADI AWARE:

“This year PADI Members have a significant opportunity to join us and turn the tide on plastics. With the Global Plastics Treaty currently in development and the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on the horizon for November, this year’s AWARE Week events provide an important opportunity to call for a strong treaty.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,038FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US