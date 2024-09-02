PADI AWARE Week 2024 Aims To Tackle Plastic Pollution

PADI and the PADI AWARE Foundation have issued a call to action for the seventh annual AWARE Week.

This year’s event will take place September 14-22, 2024. The goal of this year’s event is to rid the ocean from as much plastic as possible.

Members are encouraged to take part in and organize events that will influence the Global Plastics Treaty which is currently being negotiated. PADI aims to have its Dive Against Debris Program incorporated into the treaty.

Members are encourage to incorporate one of the following events into their AWARE Week this year:

Teach the Dive Against Debris Specialty Course

Make Every Dive a Survey Dive

Host Dive Against Debris Events

Support the Petition for a Strong Global Plastics Treaty

According to Danna Moore, Director of PADI AWARE:

“This year PADI Members have a significant opportunity to join us and turn the tide on plastics. With the Global Plastics Treaty currently in development and the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on the horizon for November, this year’s AWARE Week events provide an important opportunity to call for a strong treaty.”