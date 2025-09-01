PADI, Cyprus National Paralympic Committee To Co-Host Diving For Peace Event

PADI and the Cyprus National Paralympic Committee announced that they are coming together to host the Diving for Peace event for the second time.

The event will be held on September 20, 2025, in Limassol, Cyprus. This year’s event will bring together over 40 Paralympic athletes from around the world. The attendees will become scuba divers, as well as symbols of inclusion, peace and the transformative power of the ocean.

The event will also feature PADI Regional and Worldwide representatives as well as national ambassadors, government ministers and senior figures from Olympic and Paralympic committees.

Commenting on the event, PADI Worldwide Senior Director of Environment + Sustainability Katie Thompson stated:

“PADI’s deeper purpose is to transform lives and make the wonder of the underwater world accessible to all. Diving for Peace reflects our purpose in action — providing opportunities for individuals of all abilities to feel empowered to join us in seeking adventure and saving the ocean. Together with the Cyprus Paralympic Committee, we are creating a space for healing, connection, and unity beneath the surface and celebrating what can happen when we break down barriers and come together.”

While Dr. Andreas Roumbas, president of the Cyprus Paralympic Committee, added:

“Diving for Peace in collaboration with PADI aims to spread the passion for scuba diving, not only as a sport but also as a means of personal development and therapy. Water has a profound healing effect on individuals who have the opportunity to experience its therapeutic benefits. The healing power of immersion in water has been proven to aid people with diverse abilities, promoting both physical and emotional well-being. Through this process, inner peace and mental well-being are promoted, underlining the power of scuba diving to unite people across borders and differences.”