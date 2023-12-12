PADI Instructor Rose Huizenga Honored As 2023 Sea Hero of the Year

PADI and Scuba Diving magazine have announced that dive instructor Rose Huizenga is the 2023 Sea Hero of the Year.

Huizenga, a PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor originally from the Netherlands who now lives in Gili Air, Indonesia, is being honored for her work as a conservationist who founded both Gili Shark Conservation and Coral Catch after witnessing the dramatic changes to the coral reefs in Gili Air. She was selected for her efforts in persevering to create positive ocean change by empowering local women to join her in taking action and creating their own careers in marine conservation through her scholarship and training program.

According to PADI CEO and President Drew Richardson:

“Mrs. Huizenga is an inspiring example of someone who has turned her passion into hands-on action to protect the ocean. We’re building a global network of one billion Ocean Torchbearers. Mrs. Huizenga’s work empowering local women through her scholarship and training program is a brilliant example of how constructive local action in marine conservation can make a global impact. Hope is rising through her work, inspiring all of us to continue to step up for positive ocean change. Bravo and congratulations to her and her team of Coral Catch Superwomen.”

Huizenga will be presented with the Sea Hero of the Year award and a US$5,000/~€4,643 award from Seiko.

In response to the award, Huizenga said:

“My ultimate mission is to create a network of local women who are working together to protect and restore the coral reefs of Indonesia. Over the next five years it is my goal to empower 100 local women to have a career in marine conservation and 100 more to learn how to swim so that we can have more Coral Catch Superwomen advocating for our shared blue planet. In addition to being a PADI AWARE grant recipient, the support I have received from PADI and Seiko through the Sea Hero program is going to help me truly change lives and save our ocean.”

