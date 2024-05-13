PADI Issues Call To Action For 10th Women’s Dive Day

PADI has issued a call to action to all its members for the 10th annual International Women’s Dive Day.

This year, the event will take place across the globe on July 20, 2024, and PADI is urging all its members to organize and create events to celebrate and explore our oceans.

Over the years, the recognition and focus on women have been paying dividends in terms of participation. Before the event’s inception, 35% of PADI certifications were female. Since then this has grown, and now female certifications comprise 40% of the yearly total.

Commenting on the event, PADI Worldwide Senior Director of Environment + Sustainability Katie Thompson, the founder of the PADI Women in Diving Initiative and its annual flagship event, stated:

“Ten years ago, PADI Women’s Dive Day began as a simple idea – encourage more women to go scuba diving. For over a decade now, passionate PADI dive operators across the globe have collectively planned memorable educational and inspiring events that change lives and positively impact dive communities. Women’s Dive Day has been a catalyst to break down barriers and empower divers of all genders, ages, races, backgrounds, and abilities to believe they too can explore and protect the ocean. This event has grown into the most celebrated day of diving on the planet, transforming lives and empowering more people to seek adventure and save the ocean together. As a result, we are now seeing PADI certification growth for females outpace that of males.”

You can register for an event here.