PADI Launches New Mermaid Courses

If you’ve ever dreamed of gliding through the water like Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the folks at PADI might have just the thing for you.

PADI has launched a new Mermaid course program that ranges from a “discovery experience” all the way to the Instructor level.

Did you know that the word “mermaid” is of Chinese origin and roughly translates to “human fish”? In many Asian cultures like China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, the word “mermaid” isn’t gender-specific and therefore, the words “man” or “woman” need to be added to specify to a particular gender.

The student levels PADI is offering include:

* PADI Discover Mermaid Experience – no prerequisites

* PADI Basic Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 25 meters and float comfortably at the surface for at least three minutes

* PADI Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 50 meters and float comfortably on the surface for five minutes

* PADI Advanced Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 100 meters and float comfortably on the surface for at least ten minutes

The instructor levels include:

* Basic Mermaid Instructor – can teach Discover Mermaid experience and Basic Mermaid course

* Mermaid Instructor – can teach Discover Mermaid experience, Basic Mermaid course, Mermaid course and Advanced Mermaid course

* Mermaid Instructor Trainer – can teach Mermaid Instructor course and orientation

