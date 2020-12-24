Saturday, January 9, 2021
Freediving

PADI Launches New Mermaid Courses

By John Liang

-

If you’ve ever dreamed of gliding through the water like Ariel in Disney’sThe Little Mermaid,” the folks at PADI might have just the thing for you.

PADI has launched a new Mermaid course program that ranges from a “discovery experience” all the way to the Instructor level.

Did you know that the word “mermaid” is of Chinese origin and roughly translates to “human fish”? In many Asian cultures like China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, the word “mermaid” isn’t gender-specific and therefore, the words “man” or “woman” need to be added to specify to a particular gender.

The student levels PADI is offering include:

* PADI Discover Mermaid Experience – no prerequisites
* PADI Basic Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 25 meters and float comfortably at the surface for at least three minutes
* PADI Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 50 meters and float comfortably on the surface for five minutes
* PADI Advanced Mermaid Course – ability to swim at least 100 meters and float comfortably on the surface for at least ten minutes

The instructor levels include:

* Basic Mermaid Instructor – can teach Discover Mermaid experience and Basic Mermaid course
* Mermaid Instructor – can teach Discover Mermaid experience, Basic Mermaid course, Mermaid course and Advanced Mermaid course
* Mermaid Instructor Trainer – can teach Mermaid Instructor course and orientation

For more info, check out the PADI Pro Blog.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

