PADI Teams Up With Dive Industry To Launch New Diver Referral Program

PADI announced this week it has teamed up with several dive equipment manufacturers to launch a diver referral program to drive industry growth.

The Refer A Friend campaign encourages scuba divers to recruit their friends and family as their new dive buddies with added incentives of scuba gear and trips.

According to PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth:

“PADI is investing in creating more business for our members and the diving industry as a whole, this time inviting scuba diving gear manufacturers to take part, which they have enthusiastically joined. It’s a true testament to the strength and solidarity of the diving industry when so many stakeholders come together to support the need to stimulate business for all. We are stronger together, and the latest diver referral campaign demonstrates it.”

New diver surveys indicate that word-of-mouth remains the number one influencer in a person’s decision to become a diver. In fact, 52% of newly certified PADI Divers cite a friend or family member as a key influencer in their decision to get certified.

Valette Wirth adds:

“This referral program taps into the genuine excitement divers feel about sharing the underwater world with others. We’re making it easy and rewarding for divers of all levels to invite friends and family into the world’s largest community of ocean lovers and rewarding them every step of the way.”

Beginning in June 2025, several gear manufacturers will be taking part in the campaign, including TUSA, Fourth Element, SUUNTO, Garmin International and Shearwater Research. Every month, referrers and referees will have the chance to win a collection of branded scuba gear to further fuel their passion for the sport.

Shearwater Research CEO Jason Leggatt says:

“We’re committed to growing a global community of dedicated divers—from open water beginners to advanced technical enthusiasts and believe every underwater experience can be safe, rewarding, and exceptional from day one.”

Garmin Director of Product Marketing Audra Ratliff adds:

“Garmin’s cutting-edge dive products provide the technology and support adventurers need to explore below the surface. We remain committed to helping people pursue their passions and are proud to collaborate with PADI to create even more momentum and awareness for the diving industry and give divers the tools to reach even greater depths together.”

Lena Bergendahl, head of dive products at Suunto, says:

”At Suunto, we believe that exploration is more meaningful when it’s shared. That’s why we’re proud to support this referral program, it aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire new adventures and grow the global dive community.”

According to Jim Standing, co-founder and CCO of Fourth Element:

“When we discover our love for diving and the ocean, most of us want to share it with others – I think we are just wired that way. This is a great way for Fourth Element to be part of growing a community of like-minded ocean adventurers and protecting our playground for the future.”

TUSA Marketing Manager Crystal Gutierrez adds:

“At TUSA, we believe that the future of scuba diving lies in building a passionate and inclusive global community. That’s why we’re proud to support PADI’s Refer a Friend Campaign, an initiative that speaks directly to the heart of what drives our sport: personal connection and shared adventure. By encouraging divers to bring friends and family into the underwater world, we’re not only growing the diving community but also inspiring a new generation of ocean advocates. Together with PADI and our industry peers, we hope to energize participation, deepen engagement, and ensure a vibrant future for scuba diving around the world.”

The newly updated global referral program launches this month and is designed to send new diving recruits to the 6,600 PADI Dive Centers and resorts and 128,000 PADI Professionals using word-of-mouth from the 30 million certified PADI Divers around the world.

Starting this week, PADI Divers can log into their PADI Account to send referral links to friends and family and will be able to:

Receive 20% off PADI continuing education eLearning when a friend enrolls in Open Water Diver eLearning.

when a friend enrolls in Open Water Diver eLearning. Earn one entry into a monthly prize draw for new scuba gear for each friend referred.

Those potential new diver candidates that are referred will then:

Receive 20% off PADI Open Water Diver eLearning when activating the referral link

when activating the referral link Earn one entry into the monthly prize draw of scuba gear

Are eligible to refer others and earn additional entries.

As an extra incentive, all divers who refer a friend will automatically go into the grand prize competition, where the diver who refers the most new PADI Divers in 2025 will win a dive vacation for two to any Sandals St Lucia property of their choosing for five days.

To sign up for the referral program, go to padi.com.