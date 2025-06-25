Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Scuba Diving

PADI Teams Up With Dive Industry To Launch New Diver Referral Program

John Liang
By John Liang

-

PADI Unveils New Referral Program
PADI Unveils New Referral Program

PADI announced this week it has teamed up with several dive equipment manufacturers to launch a diver referral program to drive industry growth.

The Refer A Friend campaign encourages scuba divers to recruit their friends and family as their new dive buddies with added incentives of scuba gear and trips.

According to PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth:

“PADI is investing in creating more business for our members and the diving industry as a whole, this time inviting scuba diving gear manufacturers to take part, which they have enthusiastically joined. It’s a true testament to the strength and solidarity of the diving industry when so many stakeholders come together to support the need to stimulate business for all. We are stronger together, and the latest diver referral campaign demonstrates it.”

New diver surveys indicate that word-of-mouth remains the number one influencer in a person’s decision to become a diver. In fact, 52% of newly certified PADI Divers cite a friend or family member as a key influencer in their decision to get certified.

Valette Wirth adds:

“This referral program taps into the genuine excitement divers feel about sharing the underwater world with others. We’re making it easy and rewarding for divers of all levels to invite friends and family into the world’s largest community of ocean lovers and rewarding them every step of the way.”

Beginning in June 2025, several gear manufacturers will be taking part in the campaign, including TUSAFourth Element, SUUNTO, Garmin International and Shearwater Research. Every month, referrers and referees will have the chance to win a collection of branded scuba gear to further fuel their passion for the sport.

Shearwater Research CEO Jason Leggatt says:

“We’re committed to growing a global community of dedicated divers—from open water beginners to advanced technical enthusiasts and believe every underwater experience can be safe, rewarding, and exceptional from day one.”

Garmin Director of Product Marketing Audra Ratliff adds:

“Garmin’s cutting-edge dive products provide the technology and support adventurers need to explore below the surface. We remain committed to helping people pursue their passions and are proud to collaborate with PADI to create even more momentum and awareness for the diving industry and give divers the tools to reach even greater depths together.”

Lena Bergendahl, head of dive products at Suunto, says:

”At Suunto, we believe that exploration is more meaningful when it’s shared. That’s why we’re proud to support this referral program, it aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire new adventures and grow the global dive community.” 

According to Jim Standing, co-founder and CCO of Fourth Element:

“When we discover our love for diving and the ocean, most of us want to share it with others – I think we are just wired that way. This is a great way for Fourth Element to be part of growing a community of like-minded ocean adventurers and protecting our playground for the future.”

TUSA Marketing Manager Crystal Gutierrez adds:

“At TUSA, we believe that the future of scuba diving lies in building a passionate and inclusive global community. That’s why we’re proud to support PADI’s Refer a Friend Campaign, an initiative that speaks directly to the heart of what drives our sport: personal connection and shared adventure. By encouraging divers to bring friends and family into the underwater world, we’re not only growing the diving community but also inspiring a new generation of ocean advocates. Together with PADI and our industry peers, we hope to energize participation, deepen engagement, and ensure a vibrant future for scuba diving around the world.”

The newly updated global referral program launches this month and is designed to send new diving recruits to the 6,600 PADI Dive Centers and resorts and 128,000 PADI Professionals using word-of-mouth from the 30 million certified PADI Divers around the world.

Starting this week, PADI Divers can log into their PADI Account to send referral links to friends and family and will be able to:

  • Receive 20% off PADI continuing education eLearning when a friend enrolls in Open Water Diver eLearning.
  • Earn one entry into a monthly prize draw for new scuba gear for each friend referred.

Those potential new diver candidates that are referred will then:

  • Receive 20% off PADI Open Water Diver eLearning when activating the referral link
  • Earn one entry into the monthly prize draw of scuba gear
  • Are eligible to refer others and earn additional entries.

As an extra incentive, all divers who refer a friend will automatically go into the grand prize competition, where the diver who refers the most new PADI Divers in 2025 will win a dive vacation for two to any Sandals St Lucia property of their choosing for five days.

To sign up for the referral program, go to padi.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US