Paramount Movies To Release New ‘Freediver’ Documentary On Alexey Molchanov

Paramount Movies will be releasing a new documentary next month about champion freediver Alexey Molchanov.

The movie, titled “Freediver,” is based on the GQ article “The Secrets of the World’s Greatest Freediver” written by Daniel Riley. The documentary was written, produced and directed by John Warren and will release on streaming on December 7th.

According to the Paramount summary:

“In 2023, freediving champion Alexey Molchanov set out on a daring mission to achieve what no one else has – breaking five world records and pushing the boundaries of human endurance. On a single breath, he plunges into the ocean’s crushing depths, where one wrong move could mean blackout or death. As he pushes the limits of both body and mind, each dive becomes a fight for survival in one of the world’s deadliest sports.”

According to Variety:

“Through a licensing deal with Paramount, ‘Freediver’ will be available on Dec. 7, 2024 on Prime Video in the US. The film has also been licensed to Paramount+ in Canada and will be available on the same date. In Australia, ‘Freediver’ has been licensed to Foxtel, BINGE and Paramount+ and will also be available in January on Sky New Zealand’s Sky Movies in early 2025.”

Check out the trailer below.