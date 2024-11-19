Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Paramount Movies To Release New ‘Freediver’ Documentary On Alexey Molchanov

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Freediver | Paramount Movies
Paramount Movies will be releasing a new documentary next month about champion freediver Alexey Molchanov.

The movie, titled “Freediver,” is based on the GQ article “The Secrets of the World’s Greatest Freediver” written by Daniel Riley. The documentary was written, produced and directed by John Warren and will release on streaming on December 7th.

According to the Paramount summary:

“In 2023, freediving champion Alexey Molchanov set out on a daring mission to achieve what no one else has – breaking five world records and pushing the boundaries of human endurance. On a single breath, he plunges into the ocean’s crushing depths, where one wrong move could mean blackout or death. As he pushes the limits of both body and mind, each dive becomes a fight for survival in one of the world’s deadliest sports.”

According to Variety:

“Through a licensing deal with Paramount, ‘Freediver’ will be available on Dec. 7, 2024 on Prime Video in the US. The film has also been licensed to Paramount+ in Canada and will be available on the same date. In Australia, ‘Freediver’ has been licensed to Foxtel, BINGE and Paramount+ and will also be available in January on Sky New Zealand’s Sky Movies in early 2025.”

Check out the trailer below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

