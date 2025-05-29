Petar Klovar Claims New CNF World Record, Surpassing Trubridge’s 17-Year Legendary Reign

Croatian freediver Petar Klovar has set a new benchmark in one of the sport’s most demanding disciplines, breaking William Trubridge’s longstanding AIDA Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) world record with a clean 103m/338ft dive during the AIDA Freediving World Cup in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

The dive, pending final ratification, surpasses the 102m (335ft) record Trubridge set in 2016 at Dean’s Blue Hole. This marks the end of a 17-year era where Trubridge dominated the CNF discipline.

AIDA said in a Facebook post:

“Now, it’s been broken, a big moment for CNF and the sport.”

Understanding Constant Weight No Fins (CNF)

Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) is a freediving discipline where athletes descend and ascend on a single breath without fins and without pulling the rope. Only a single hold of the rope is permitted to stop the descent and to start the ascent. Divers rely solely on their muscle strength, using a combination of arm strokes and leg kicks to propel themselves through the water column.

This discipline is widely regarded as the most challenging in freediving due to the physical effort required and the absence of propulsion aids.

William Trubridge’s CNF Record Progression

William Trubridge has been a central figure in CNF for nearly two decades. His record progression is as follows:

81m on April 9, 2007

on April 9, 2007 82m on April 11, 2007

on April 11, 2007 84m on April 4, 2008

on April 4, 2008 86m on April 10, 2008

on April 10, 2008 88m on April 10, 2009

on April 10, 2009 90m on December 3, 2009

on December 3, 2009 92m on April 19, 2010

on April 19, 2010 95m on April 26, 2010

on April 26, 2010 96m on November 10, 2010

on November 10, 2010 100m on December 14, 2010

on December 14, 2010 101m on December 16, 2010

on December 16, 2010 102m on July 21, 2016

These records were primarily achieved at Dean’s Blue Hole during the Vertical Blue competitions, events that Trubridge organizes.

Klovar’s Journey to the Record

Klovar’s path to this record has been marked by determination. In 2023, he aimed to challenge Trubridge’s record at the Vertical Blue event. Still, controversies surrounding alleged doping violations cast a shadow over the proceedings, ultimately resulting in him and several Croatian athletes being banned from future Vertical Blue competitions. The athletes have vehemently denied the accusation ever since. Despite these challenges, Klovar continued to train and compete, setting a Free Immersion (FIM) world record with a 135m/443ft dive later that year.

The recent 103-meter dive in Sharm el Sheikh not only marks a personal triumph for Klovar but also signifies a new chapter in the CNF discipline. His coach, Vitomir Maricic, who has been instrumental in his training, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating:

“We stayed focused, stayed quiet, kept working and let the results speak. This isn’t just a result. It’s justice. The record is finally where it should be. And it’s just the beginning.”

The Future of CNF

Klovar’s accomplishment has invigorated the CNF discipline, inspiring both seasoned and aspiring freedivers. As the freediving community celebrates this new record, attention turns to future competitions and the potential for further advancements in the sport. The evolution of training techniques, equipment, and understanding of human physiology continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in freediving.

While Klovar’s record awaits official ratification from AIDA, his dive stands as a testament to human potential and the relentless pursuit of excellence in the underwater realm.