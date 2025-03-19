Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Poseidon Diving Systems’ ‘One Shoe’ Dive Booties Are Back In Stock

John Liang
By John Liang

-

If you happen to be both an avid diver and a sneaker head, the folks at Poseidon Diving Systems may have just the thing for you.

The company recently announced that its popular “One Shoe” wetsuit bootie is back in stock with a replenished inventory.

The One Shoe’s new design now features a reinforced, long-lasting sole for increased stability and protection complemented by an adjustable bungie cord closure, making it easy to slip on and off.

The booties also feature removable inner soles designed for maximum comfort while still being easy to clean and dry.

The new One Shoe also sports 3mm neoprene, an enforced toe cap and reinforced heel providing warmth, added protection and durability. Plus, with drainage holes strategically placed, you don’t have to worry about water getting trapped inside.

The One Shoe retails for US$129.50/~€118, is available in sizes 36-47 depending on the color (blue, salmon pink, red, dark grey and black) and can be found at either your local dealer or at poseidon.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

