RAID President Paul Toomer, and Wreck Expert Aron Arngrimsson

The fourth episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In this episode, we kick off with host Stephan Whelan reflecting on the first month of the podcast, followed by our weekly news round-up

Then we have an interview with Paul Toomer – former band drummer, metalhead, tattoo fundamentalist, instructor trainer, and now president of diving agency RAID joins us to talk about what it is like to be a maverick in the diving industry from day 1.

Then we hear from Aron Arngrimsson – who dives some of the world’s most spectacular and challenging wreck dives through his company Dirty Dozen Expeditions. He gives us some advice on planning your next trip.

And then finally we hear from Rannvá Jørmundsson on her Best Dive Ever.

