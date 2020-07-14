Wednesday, July 15, 2020
DeeperBlue Podcast

RAID President Paul Toomer, and Wreck Expert Aron Arngrimsson

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

-

DBP - Episode 4 - RAID President Paul Toomer, and Wreck Expert Aron Arngrimsson
DBP - Episode 4 - RAID President Paul Toomer, and Wreck Expert Aron Arngrimsson

The fourth episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | Spotify |  Stitcher | Google Podcast

In this episode, we kick off with host Stephan Whelan reflecting on the first month of the podcast, followed by our weekly news round-up

Then we have an interview with Paul Toomer – former band drummer, metalhead, tattoo fundamentalist, instructor trainer, and now president of diving agency RAID joins us to talk about what it is like to be a maverick in the diving industry from day 1.

Then we hear from Aron Arngrimsson – who dives some of the world’s most spectacular and challenging wreck dives through his company Dirty Dozen Expeditions.  He gives us some advice on planning your next trip.

And then finally we hear from Rannvá Jørmundsson on her Best Dive Ever.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple PodcastSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget to give us 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

289,093FansLike
66,223FollowersFollow
2,359FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,340FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US