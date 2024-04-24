Wednesday, April 24, 2024
AIDA Announces Changes To Depth Competition Rules

John Liang
By John Liang

AIDA International 2016
AIDA International 2016

AIDA this week announced changes to the rules governing depth competitions.

The key changes include:

1. The candy cane depth marker is now set at 3 meters [9.84ft].

2. Waist lanyards are now exclusively permitted for the CNF discipline.

3. Continental records are now accepted as personal record attempts.

4. Definitions and implications for Lung and Trachea Barotrauma have been updated.

5. For WRA (World Record Attempt) in competition, athletes must inform the organizer at least 3 weeks in advance to ensure correct judges will be available.

In an Instagram post, AIDA also expressed gratitude for the Facebook debate regarding lanyard issues:

“Your feedback has been taken on board and we hope to address these concerns with lanyard suppliers in the future.”

For a further breakdown of the votes cast to change the rules, go to the AIDA website.

John Liang
John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

