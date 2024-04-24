AIDA Announces Changes To Depth Competition Rules

AIDA this week announced changes to the rules governing depth competitions.

The key changes include:

1. The candy cane depth marker is now set at 3 meters [9.84ft].

2. Waist lanyards are now exclusively permitted for the CNF discipline.

3. Continental records are now accepted as personal record attempts.

4. Definitions and implications for Lung and Trachea Barotrauma have been updated.

5. For WRA (World Record Attempt) in competition, athletes must inform the organizer at least 3 weeks in advance to ensure correct judges will be available.

In an Instagram post, AIDA also expressed gratitude for the Facebook debate regarding lanyard issues:

“Your feedback has been taken on board and we hope to address these concerns with lanyard suppliers in the future.”

For a further breakdown of the votes cast to change the rules, go to the AIDA website.