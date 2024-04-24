Sea World One Liveaboard Catches Fire Off Thailand

Yet another dive liveaboard vessel caught fire recently, although this time no one was hurt.

The Sea World One vessel, which could take 18 guests in nine cabins, caught fire when as it neared the pier in Thap Lamu on April 2. The sole crewman on board jumped off the ship as the fire rapidly consumed the vessel.

No one knows yet what caused the fire, and no one was injured.

Operated by A-One Diving, the Sea World One’s itinerary usually consisted of Surin, Phi-Phi and the Similans off the southern coast of Thailand, and also frequented the Mergui Peninsula off Myanmar.