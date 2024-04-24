Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Sea World One Liveaboard Catches Fire Off Thailand

By John Liang

-

Sea World 1 (Photo credit: A-One Diving/Facebook)
Sea World 1 (Photo credit: A-One Diving/Facebook)

Yet another dive liveaboard vessel caught fire recently, although this time no one was hurt.

The Sea World One vessel, which could take 18 guests in nine cabins, caught fire when as it neared the pier in Thap Lamu on April 2. The sole crewman on board jumped off the ship as the fire rapidly consumed the vessel.

No one knows yet what caused the fire, and no one was injured.

Operated by A-One Diving, the Sea World One’s itinerary usually consisted of Surin, Phi-Phi and the Similans off the southern coast of Thailand, and also frequented the Mergui Peninsula off Myanmar.

Sourcedivernet.com
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

