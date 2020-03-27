RAID To Launch ‘FREe-Learning’ Platform

If you’ve been longing to learn how to scuba dive but are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at RAID have come up with a way to access their training materials for free.

RAID announced this week that all its programs will be available to everyone visiting and registering on www.diveraid.com. In addition, the new FREe-Learning landing page will be live as of Wednesday, April 1st.

Opening up the company’s full curriculum for anyone to browse is part of what RAID International President Paul Toomer refers to as “The RAID Way.”

According to Toomer:

“We do not want to stand in the way of anyone staying engaged with the sport, especially now.”

RAID Product Manager Peter Nohren added that the initiative will allow visitors to the RAID website to login and have immediate access to dozens of RAID diver training programs:

“That includes everything from Try Dive to Cave instructor. Even visitors who currently have not created a profile on the RAID site, will find becoming a member of the RAID tribe and setting up a personal profile is a very simple process.

“Once that’s done, they can work their way through programs chapter by chapter, quiz by quiz, and learn something interesting. Perhaps something they want to pursue and earn certification for when that’s possible. We realize that right now, most of us are not able to get our usual underwater fix, but with RAID’s FREe-Learning, you can get ready for when we can.”

Once the pandemic passes and it’s safe to go out again, Toomer said:

“RAID members can pick a dive center to finish their program, open up the final exam for the courses they’ve completed (as long as they meet the prerequisites) and GO DIVING, with their instructor of choice.

“During these trying times, it is often easy to have a knee-jerk reaction and become reactive and not proactive. We are providing options to our dive centers and professionals that will actually make a difference. We are not keen on just making press releases that don’t actually say anything. We are also not wanting to use the pandemic as some sort of profit center. And most importantly, we will not release initiatives that will only last while we are in times of suffering and are then taken away when the world returns to normality.”

For more details, send an email to www.diveraid.com.