If you’re social distancing at home because of the coronavirus and pining for something new to read and are a fan of champion freediver Guillaume Néry, you’ll be excited to know that the digital version of his book “Depths” is now available on Amazon Kindle.

According to the announcement on Néry’s LinkedIn page:

“Probably as many of us, you are confined at home. So we decided to finally release the book “DEPTHS” in this digital version on Amazon – kindle to allow the maximum of people to follow my extraordinary journey that leads us to the frontiers of human boundaries.”

Néry said he also has dropped the ebook’s price to US$9.00 (~8.27 Euros), down from $12.50 (~11.48 Euros), until the situation comes back to “normal,” whenever that is.

