Record-Breaking Dives Highlight Day 6 of 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship

After two days of delays caused by strong winds and rough seas, the 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship resumed today in Ajaccio, Corsica. Despite the challenging conditions, athletes delivered remarkable performances in the Constant Weight (CWT) discipline, a favorite among many freedivers for its blend of technique, strength, and coordination.

Battling the Elements

Today’s competition saw 78 men and women braving surface water temperatures of 23°C, plunging to a chilly 13°C at depths greater than 60 meters. Following two days of heavy winds, these conditions tested the physical and mental endurance of all participants.

Constant Weight (CWT)?

Probably the most common depth version of Freediving. The diver descends on a using either bi-fins or a monofin and typically a wetsuit and a small amount of weight. The diver is not allowed to pull on any guide ropes or change the weight used.

Women’s CWT Highlights

Marianna Gillespie’s Dominance

Marianna Gillespie, competing as an Individual International athlete, continued her stellar performance with a 100-meter dive, securing her position as a top contender. This follows her previous successes with a bronze in the No-Fins discipline, gold in Free Immersion, and silver in the Bi-Fins category.

Laia Sopeña’s Record-Breaking Dive

Spanish rising star Laia Sopeña delivered a stunning 98-meter dive, earning a silver medal and setting a new Spanish National Record. Her impressive performance highlights her growing potential in the sport.

Enchante Gallardo’s Consistency

Hailing from Hawaii, USA, Enchante Gallardo reached a depth of 93 meters to claim the bronze medal. Earlier in the championship, she set a new Continental Record for North America with a 91-meter dive, adding to her accolades with a silver in Constant Weight Bi-Fins and gold in Free Immersion.

Men’s CWT Highlights

Alexey Molchanov’s Unyielding Reign

Alexey Molchanov once again proved his dominance with a 131-meter dive, defending his title as World Champion. Known as one of the most formidable freediving figures, Alexey had already set a new World record in Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) earlier in the championship with a depth of 125 meters.

Andrey Matveenko’s Silver Success

Andrey Matveenko, also competing as an Individual International athlete, secured the silver medal with a 120-meter dive. Matveenko, one of the deepest freedivers globally, also earned silver in the Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) discipline earlier in the championship.

Eddy Laffin’s First Medal

France’s Eddy Laffin took the bronze medal with a solid 108-meter dive, marking his first medal of this year’s championship. His determination and high-level performance have solidified his status as one of France’s leading athletes.

National Records Set

Several national records were achieved during today’s event:

Laia Sopena (Spain) – 98m

(Spain) – 98m Yulia Marievich (Latvia) – 80m

(Latvia) – 80m Nikita Fima Atriyu (Indonesia) – 72m

(Indonesia) – 72m Tatiana Mendes Barbosa (Cape Verde) – 47m

(Cape Verde) – 47m Estefania Dejuk (Costa Rica) – 33m

(Costa Rica) – 33m Andres Leon (Costa Rica) – 35m (debut appearance at AIDA World Championship)

Looking Ahead to Free Immersion

Despite the colder water temperatures and previous delays, Day 6’s competition underscored the resilience and skill of the athletes. On Day 7, the Men will compete in the Free Immersion (FIM) discipline, marking the final event of this championship. Originally postponed due to unfavorable weather, the FIM competition promises an exhilarating conclusion as athletes pull themselves down and back up along a rope without fins. With improved weather conditions expected, we anticipate some extraordinary performances to close out this year’s AIDA Depth World Championship.

