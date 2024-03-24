Sunday, March 24, 2024
Reef World Foundation Receives a Huge Funding Boost

Sam Helmy
-

Reef World Foundation Releases Sustainability Survey

Ocean Outdoors’ annual Drops In The Ocean environmental fund has awarded a substantial win to the Reef World Foundation.

The foundation will receive £335,000/US$426,718/€391,326 worth of out-of-home advertising space on Ocean Outdoors’ digital screens across the UK. The new advertising space endorses the foundation’s message and allows it to reach new audiences across the UK.

Commenting on the win, Reef World Foundation Executive Director Chloe Harvey stated:

“Winning Drops in the Ocean signifies more than just an advertising opportunity for us at Reef-World. As a small but growing UK charity dedicated to marine conservation, it is a profound endorsement of our commitment to saving the reefs and safeguarding our oceans for future generations. This recognition will not only elevate our voice but also strengthen our drive to push for positive change.”

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

