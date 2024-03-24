Reef World Foundation Receives a Huge Funding Boost

Ocean Outdoors’ annual Drops In The Ocean environmental fund has awarded a substantial win to the Reef World Foundation.

The foundation will receive £335,000/US$426,718/€391,326 worth of out-of-home advertising space on Ocean Outdoors’ digital screens across the UK. The new advertising space endorses the foundation’s message and allows it to reach new audiences across the UK.

Commenting on the win, Reef World Foundation Executive Director Chloe Harvey stated:

“Winning Drops in the Ocean signifies more than just an advertising opportunity for us at Reef-World. As a small but growing UK charity dedicated to marine conservation, it is a profound endorsement of our commitment to saving the reefs and safeguarding our oceans for future generations. This recognition will not only elevate our voice but also strengthen our drive to push for positive change.”