Sunday, December 3, 2023
Rogue Waves Prediction Formula Found Using AI

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

A freighter ship in the ocean is about to be hit by a gigantic, fast rogue wave of churning water. (Adobe Stock)
A freaker ship in the ocean is about to be hit by a gigantic, fast rogue wave of churning water. (Adobe Stock)

Scientists, with the help of artificial intelligence tools, have managed to create a formula to be able to predict when rogue waves are likely to happen.

The researchers used data from 1 billion waves and nearly 700 hundred years’ worth of wave data.

The scientists hope their research can make international shipping safer from these monsters, which often strike with little warning and can have catastrophic consequences. While these waves have long been part of maritime lore, they were not formally acknowledged until 1995, when a 26m/85ft wave came out of nowhere and slammed into the Norwegian oil platform Draupner. The rig recorded the wave data showing the existence of these abnormal waves.

Thanks to the research conducted by scientists from the University of Copenhagen’s Niels Bohr Institute, scientists can now predict the likelihood of being hit by a rogue wave at any time.

According to the first author of the study, Dion Hafner:

“Basically, it is just very bad luck when one of these giant waves hits. They are caused by a combination of many factors that, until now, have not been combined into a single risk estimate. In the study, we mapped the causal variables that create rogue waves and used artificial intelligence to gather them in a model which can calculate the probability of rogue wave formation.”

You can find the original research here.

Source: newswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

