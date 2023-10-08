Sunday, October 8, 2023
Ocean

Scientists Document How Hammerhead Sharks Get Their Hammer

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Hammerhead sharks can be seen when Liveaboard Diving in Egypt
Hammerhead sharks can be seen when Liveaboard Diving in Egypt

Researchers at the University of Florida have documented how Hammerhead sharks go about getting their distinctive hammer.

The scientists released a series of stunning pictures that show how the embryonic shark distorts its skull during development to end up with its hammer-shaped head.

A baby hammerhead during development with a nascent hammerhead snout. (Image credit: Gareth Fraser)
A baby hammerhead during development with a nascent hammerhead snout. (Image credit: Gareth Fraser)

The work was conducted on bonnethead hammerhead sharks and involved studying them at various stages through their two-month gestation. The researchers discovered that around halfway through the gestation, the sharks suddenly push out their skulls to start creating the hammer.

Eventually, by the end of the gestation, the front of the hammer rounds off, creating the sharks unique head shape.

According to University of Florida Professor of Biology Gareth Fraser:

“This is a look at how monsters form. This is an insight into the development of a wonder of nature that we haven’t seen before and may not be able to see again.”

Graduate student Steven Byrum, who led the work involved documenting the development of the bonnetheads, added:

“It’s the perfect qualities of the bonnethead that allowed us do it with this species. This was a unique opportunity we may not be able to get for very much longer with bonnetheads and may not be able to get in any other species of hammerhead.”

You can find the original research here.

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
100,564FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,256FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US