Sunday, August 24, 2025
Scuba Diving

Scotland Adds Two Historic Marine Protected Areas

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

World War II boat intentionally sunk to protect the natural harbour of Scapa Flow, South Ronaldsay, Orkney, Scotland, UK (AdobeStock)
World War II boat intentionally sunk to protect the natural harbour of Scapa Flow, South Ronaldsay, Orkney, Scotland, UK (AdobeStock)

Scotland has expanded its network of Historic Marine Protected Areas with the addition of two significant underwater sites: the wreck-strewn Scapa Flow naval anchorages in Orkney and the mid-18th-century trading ship Queen of Sweden.

The decision was made on August 11 by the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy. The new designations will take effect on November 1, 2025, providing both locations with legal protection from unauthorized interference or disturbance. Both wrecks lie in the waters of the Shetland Islands.

Commenting on the changes, the Scottish Government’s cabinet secretary for climate action and energy, Gillian Martin, stated:

“The designation of these sites recognises their national value and will help to ensure that future generations can continue to explore, learn from and be inspired by Scotland’s underwater heritage.”

While Orkney Islands Council leader Heather Woodbridge added:

“Wrecked vessels, including those of the German High Seas Fleet, are a significant heritage asset and attract visitors from all over the world, contributing to the economy of Orkney. Sadly, the condition of the wrecks is deteriorating, and these important remains will not last forever.

“Officially recognizing and protecting these sites is therefore vitally important to maximise their longevity. This Historic MPA will ensure these irreplaceable assets are protected from future human damage or disturbance while still allowing for responsible access, research and education where appropriate.”

Shetland Islands Council leader Emma Macdonald added:

“The Queen of Sweden is one of the best-preserved 18th-century trading vessels, lying in shallow waters and popular with local divers. This designation will provide her with greater protection while ensuring she remains accessible to the diving community.”

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US