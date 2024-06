A new coloring book, Scuba Diving and Snorkeling Dogs, is now available.

The coloring book is ideal for anyone who is passionate about dogs and scuba diving. The new book by Katlyn Layal takes man’s best friend and places them in a new aquatic adventure.

In addition to coloring being a fun and creative activity, the book is also educational and gives readers the opportunity to learn more about the oceans and its inhabitants.

You can find the book here.