Scuba Educators International Introduces New President

Scuba Educators International this past week introduced its new President and CEO, Jim Gunderson.

The Casper, Wyoming native has been diving since 1986 and holds a wide range of certifications. He first entered the realm of professional diving in 2002 as an AAUS scientific diver with the University of Hawaii at Hilo, where he earned a Marine Science degree with an emphasis in Underwater Archaeology.

Over the years, Gunderson has held multiple positions in the diving industry, including:

DAN Director of Training.

The Training manager At NAUI

Gunderson first joined Scuba Educators International in March 2023 as the vice president of training and program development before taking over the organization the following September.