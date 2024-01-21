Sunday, January 21, 2024
Scuba Educators International Introduces New President

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Educators International this past week introduced its new President and CEO, Jim Gunderson.
The Casper, Wyoming native has been diving since 1986 and holds a wide range of certifications. He first entered the realm of professional diving in 2002 as an AAUS scientific diver with the University of Hawaii at Hilo, where he earned a Marine Science degree with an emphasis in Underwater Archaeology.

Over the years, Gunderson has held multiple positions in the diving industry, including:

  • DAN Director of Training.
  • The Training manager At NAUI

Gunderson first joined Scuba Educators International in March 2023 as the vice president of training and program development before taking over the organization the following September.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

