Scuba Educators International Is Hiring Regional Managers

Scuba Educators International has announced that it is looking for three regional managers in the United States.

The role involves being available to current members and assisting them in growing and developing their business.

In addition, regional managers are expected to reach out to other dive operators and instructors to facilitate a pain-free and smooth crossover with Scuba Educators International. The three regions with Regional Manager positions to fill are as follows:

North Central US.

Southern California.

The Northwest.

You can email Scuba Educators International Director of Sales Kenny Wheeler for more information or to put yourself forward for consideration.