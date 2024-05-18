Saturday, May 18, 2024
Scuba Educators International Is Hiring Regional Managers

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Scuba Educators International (Photo courtesy Facebook)
Scuba Educators International (Photo courtesy Facebook)

Scuba Educators International has announced that it is looking for three regional managers in the United States.

The role involves being available to current members and assisting them in growing and developing their business.

In addition, regional managers are expected to reach out to other dive operators and instructors to facilitate a pain-free and smooth crossover with Scuba Educators International. The three regions with Regional Manager positions to fill are as follows:

  • North Central US.
  • Southern California.
  • The Northwest.

You can email Scuba Educators International Director of Sales Kenny Wheeler for more information or to put yourself forward for consideration.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

