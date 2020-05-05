The organizers of the Scuba Show 2020 in Long Beach, California have announced that this year’s convention is officially canceled. The next show will take place on May 22-23, 2021.

According to an email the organizers sent out:

“We considered moving the 2020 show to later in the year, but ultimately decided that postponing the show still held too much uncertainty. The wellbeing of everyone under our roof is our primary concern, and there’s no way to responsibly hold an event of this size and with people from around the world for the foreseeable future.”

If you’ve already bought tickets for the 2020 Scuba Show, you have two options: Get a full refund of your purchase, or transfer your tickets to the 2021 Scuba Show.

If you choose to transfer, organizers say they “will double your ticket order for free.”

“This will allow you to bring in a friend, preferably someone you would want to introduce to diving. That will help our scuba community grow, and help companies weather the aftermath of this pandemic — they will appreciate it.

The organizers are working on ways to bring some of the Scuba Show to you virtually at the end of the month, and will send out details soon.