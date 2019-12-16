The Surfrider Foundation has announced that it has chalked up 91 victories and counting for the environment in 2019.
The foundation is aimed at protecting and enjoying the world’s oceans, beaches, and waves through a global network of activities. With many areas of activism, the breakdown of some of the victories in 2019 include:
- Combating plastic pollution- 51 victories.
- Clean water initiatives- 10 victories.
- Ocean protection events- 9 victories.
- Costal preservation initiatives- 6 victories.
- Beach Access- 3 victories.
While 91 victories is an impressive figure, the foundation wants more, and is aiming to hit 100 by the end of the year, and is reaching out to activists to help it reach its goal.
You can find out more here.
I used to be a fan of Surfrider until they threw spearfishmen under the bus in Southern California. Several years ago we had a fight over the establishment of Marine Protected areas. The City Of Laguna beach wanted its entire shoreline to be an MPA so that no one would hurt the views, park one their streets, and hurt property values. This was particularly egregious since Laguna has a lot of protected coves with easy beach entry and had traditionally been the place where beginner spearos got their start. We naively thought that surfers would be on our side since a lot of them were also spearos. We were wrong. They supported the closure and we last Laguna Beach. They can jam up the parking places and surf there and we won’t get in their way. The entire spearfishing community now considers Surfrider to be the enemy.