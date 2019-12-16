The Surfrider Foundation has announced that it has chalked up 91 victories and counting for the environment in 2019.

The foundation is aimed at protecting and enjoying the world’s oceans, beaches, and waves through a global network of activities. With many areas of activism, the breakdown of some of the victories in 2019 include:

Combating plastic pollution- 51 victories.

Clean water initiatives- 10 victories.

Ocean protection events- 9 victories.

Costal preservation initiatives- 6 victories.

Beach Access- 3 victories.

While 91 victories is an impressive figure, the foundation wants more, and is aiming to hit 100 by the end of the year, and is reaching out to activists to help it reach its goal.

