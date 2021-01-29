Friday, January 29, 2021
Scuba Diving

Season 2 Of ‘Inspired by Adventure’ Podcast Now Available

By Sam Helmy

-

Aggressor Adventures

Season 2 of the “Inspired by Adventure” podcast has been released by Aggressor Adventures.

Each week the podcast takes a look at individuals who have led an exciting and adventurous life. The interviews yield an excellent perspective on adventure travel. Features guest these series include:

  • Guy Harvey, the renowned marine artist.
  • Les Stroud, TV writer, producer, and creator of the “Survivorman” show.
  • Tec Clark, a leading scuba diving industry expert.
  • Emile Ghaly, the well known Egyptologist.

Commenting on the release of the new series, Wayne Brown, the CEO of Aggressor Adventures, stated:

“I learned there are millions of others just like me who crave to learn more about interesting people, their worldly adventures, and what inspires them. With the help of an incredible line-up of guests and their fascinating stories, I’m eager to have listeners join us as we explore the latest and greatest in adventure travel, and connect the dots on the mysteries of the natural world.”

You can find the “Inspired by Adventure” podcast here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

