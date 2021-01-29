Season 2 Of ‘Inspired by Adventure’ Podcast Now Available

Season 2 of the “Inspired by Adventure” podcast has been released by Aggressor Adventures.

Each week the podcast takes a look at individuals who have led an exciting and adventurous life. The interviews yield an excellent perspective on adventure travel. Features guest these series include:

Guy Harvey, the renowned marine artist.

Les Stroud, TV writer, producer, and creator of the “Survivorman” show.

Tec Clark, a leading scuba diving industry expert.

Emile Ghaly, the well known Egyptologist.

Commenting on the release of the new series, Wayne Brown, the CEO of Aggressor Adventures, stated:

“I learned there are millions of others just like me who crave to learn more about interesting people, their worldly adventures, and what inspires them. With the help of an incredible line-up of guests and their fascinating stories, I’m eager to have listeners join us as we explore the latest and greatest in adventure travel, and connect the dots on the mysteries of the natural world.”

You can find the “Inspired by Adventure” podcast here.