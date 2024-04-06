Saturday, April 6, 2024
Underwater Imaging

Secrets Of The Octopus To Premiere This Month

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Octopus
Monastery is home to magnificent Octopi.

This Earth Day, April 21, 2024, will see the premier of the National Geographic documentary “Secrets of the Octopus.”

The movie will premiere on the National Geographic channel at 9:00 p.m. US Eastern time. The following day, the movie will be streamed on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The movie celebrates the wonders of a truly amazing creature, the humble octopus. It also aims to raise awareness about the issues the octopus faces and the various conservation efforts around these magnificent animals.

You can also pre-order Sy Montgomery’s book “Secrets of the Octopus” from National Geographic in preparation for the big movie premiere.

You can find out more information here, or check out the trailer below.

Secrets of the Octopus | James Cameron | Narrated by Paul Rudd | OctoNation | New TV Mini Series

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
109,405FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US