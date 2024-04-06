Secrets Of The Octopus To Premiere This Month

This Earth Day, April 21, 2024, will see the premier of the National Geographic documentary “Secrets of the Octopus.”

The movie will premiere on the National Geographic channel at 9:00 p.m. US Eastern time. The following day, the movie will be streamed on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The movie celebrates the wonders of a truly amazing creature, the humble octopus. It also aims to raise awareness about the issues the octopus faces and the various conservation efforts around these magnificent animals.

You can also pre-order Sy Montgomery’s book “Secrets of the Octopus” from National Geographic in preparation for the big movie premiere.

You can find out more information here, or check out the trailer below.